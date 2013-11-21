Pochettino eyes Arsenal scalp for Saints

The Argentine tactician has earned plenty of plaudits after guiding the south-coast club up to third place in an outstanding start to the season.

Southampton beat Hull City 4-1 before the international break to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games in the top flight.

Pochettino has been impressed by leaders Arsenal so far this season and believes Arsene Wenger's side can end their trophy drought by winning the title this term.

However, the former Espanyol coach expects his side to give the London club a run for their money and has no doubt they are capable of consigning them to a second consecutive Premier League defeat after they lost at Manchester United before the international break.

He said: "Arsenal can win the league, but I think there are other teams that will be in the running. It'll be hard-fought.

"I'd say the team we play on Saturday is that one that's playing the best football in the league.

"We have to continue playing how we have been and applying the same level of effort.

"The Premier League is very competitive. Any team can beat any other team and we have the belief that we can beat any side."

Pochettino also expressed his pride after seeing Adam Lallana and Jay Rodriguez make their England debuts during the international break, with Rickie Lambert also featuring against Germany.

He said: "Any experience our players gain with their international sides is going to be positive for us and a bonus for Southampton.

"I'm happy with their contributions - we're very pleased with them and proud of how they did.

"Adam and Jay have returned motivated, and they're both excited to put their Southampton shirts on and perform on Saturday."