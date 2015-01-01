Pochettino focused on further progress

Triumphs over their fellow Londoners have been few and far between for Tottenham during the Premier League era and they went down to a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge last month.

But that now stands as their only loss in the past nine league outings after a Harry Kane brace and goals from Danny Rose, Andros Townsend and Nacer Chadli secured a famous triumph.

Pochettino's team now lie fifth in the table, two points behind his former club Southampton in fourth, and he is keen to see progress continue.

The ex-Argentina international told a post-match media conference: "For me, it's only three points.

"I think it is a good victory against Chelsea, who I think are one of the best teams in the world.

"But this is nothing - in the end it's only three points.

"The most important thing today is to congratulate my players.

"There was a great atmosphere out on the pitch, and for our supporters too. It was a great victory.

"We deserved the victory and we were better than Chelsea."

Kane now has 16 goals in all competitions this term and is in the midst of a purple patch, although Pochettino was keen to play down any clamour for the England Under-21 representative to receive full international honours.

"We need to be careful with him," he said.

"He's still young but it's impossible to hide him because of his performances.

"We try to help him improve every day and if the national team manager believes in him and wants to give him the opportunity...it's not my decision."

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho trod a familiar post-match path of bemoaning decisions that went against his team but Pochettino was keen to praise his opposite number, who he failed to beat with Southampton or during his time at Espanyol against Mourinho's Real Madrid.

"It was the first time after a lot of games in England and Spain," he added.

"For me, Mourinho is one of the best - or the best - manager in the world.

"I am not especially happy for myself but for the team. It was an important three points for us to believe in our way.

"Mourinho is my friend but, in the end, it's three points."