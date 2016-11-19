Pochettino hails Kane as among world's best strikers

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed Harry Kane as one of the elite strikers in world football after his late brace earned a dramatic 3-2 derby win at home to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kane struck twice in just 160 seconds in the dying minutes, the second goal from the penalty spot, to complete a thrilling comeback for Spurs that extends the only remaining unbeaten record in the league.

Michail Antonio's sixth headed goal of the season put West Ham ahead in the first half with Harry Winks levelling on his first Premier League start before Manuel Lanzini restored the visitors' lead with a spot-kick.

But Kane's predatory instincts saw him equalise with a close-range rebound finish and the England international then snatched all three points from 12 yards, leaving Pochettino brimming with praise for his fit-again forward.

"We showed great character and personality and we always tried to find the goal and fight until the last minute," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"We created more than West Ham and if one team deserved to win more it was us. It was not our best performance or best game but it was difficult and so it is a fantastic three points.

"It was important to us to recover that feeling that you only get with winning games.

"Harry Kane is always very important, he is our main striker and one of the best strikers in the world. You miss that type of player when he does not play for 10 or 11 games."

Kane insisted Tottenham must take momentum into Tuesday's "must-win" Champions League game at Monaco, with his side on the brink of an early European exit after taking four points from their four Group E matches.

"What a win. What a night and what a performance," Kane told BT Sport.

"It looked like it was going to be a frustrating night. We fought for each other and that's what it's all about. It's an important week and we have another big game now. It's a must-win game but we've got the confidence now to go into that and hopefully get the win."