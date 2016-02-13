Pochettino hoping Wimmer can solve Aguero woes

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping he has found the man to stop Sergio Aguero's golden run of form when his side travel to Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham take on Manchester City on Sunday as second in the Premier League table plays against fourth on the same day first-placed Leicester City face third-placed Arsenal.

Aguero is prolific at the best of times, but against Tottenham he is particularly lethal.

The City forward has 10 goals in eight Premier League games against Tottenham, but Pochettino is hoping that Kevin Wimmer will be able to stop the Argentine in the absence of Jan Vertonghen.

"It is a big test not only for Kevin but for the team, for the squad. Every time that you challenge one of the best players or teams, it is always a big challenge," the Tottenham head coach said.

"But it is a collective challenge, not an individual one. But I understand that is maybe the position, he needs to challenge one of the best strikers in the world."

Pochettino acknowledged the importance of the game and said he was keen for his players to show a similar intensity to which they displayed against Watford last weekend, prompting their coach Quique Sanchez Flores to say Tottenham played like a pack of "animals".

"[Keeping up this intensity] is one of our challenges for the next period, the next three months," he said.

"We try for that, in our plan from the beginning of the season, from the pre-season, to try to provide the tools to the players to be consistent during the whole season.

"That is not only our objective. All the staff are concerned about that, are trying to give the better condition to keep the level through the whole season."