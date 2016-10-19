Pochettino lauds 'brilliant' Lloris save

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised Hugo Lloris for his "brilliant" save to deny Javier Hernandez and earn his team a point against Bayer Leverkusen.

Hernandez seemed destined to tap in an opener before Lloris somehow denied him, and held onto the ball, in the 0-0 Champions League draw on Tuesday.

Pochettino lauded his goalkeeper as Spurs stayed second in Group E, a point behind Monaco.

"It was brilliant, just brilliant," he said, via the club's website.

"To talk about Hugo, he's one of the best. That's my opinion about him. It's great to have him in goal.

"His save was fantastic and very important for the team."

Pochettino's men are well-placed to advance, with two of their final three group games at home.

The Argentinian felt the encounter at the BayArena was an even one, saying: "It was the game we expected, a very tough game, difficult for both sides.

"In the end I'm pleased with the point.

"I thought we were better in the first half, they were better in the second half. It was two different halves.

"I'm pleased with the effort because this is a team that plays well, plays aggressive and is always difficult to play against here at the BayArena.

"We're still fighting and with the draw between CSKA [Moscow] and Monaco, we're in the same position as before."