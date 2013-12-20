Pochettino not interested in January purchases

Despite an impressive start to their Premier League campaign, Pochettino's men have not won in their last five matches and have dropped to ninth in the table.

However, the Argentinean has been impressed with his side's performances throughout the season and is not eyeing any new recruits next month.

"I am happy since the beginning of the season with how the team has been playing," he said on Friday.

"We have been upholding our philosophy since the beginning of the season.

"Perhaps results haven't gone our way but I'm happy with the way the team have been playing."

On the subject of transfers, Pochettino added: "We're not really concerned, we're happy with the young players that are part of this team.

"That gives us an important balance but we're not really looking at the January transfer window.

"We're happy with our young players' contributions, so we're not really looking to use the window."

Pochettino confirmed that defender Nathaniel Clyne is close to returning to action following a hamstring injury, but is unlikely to feature in Sunday's clash with Tottenham.