Pochettino: Not the right time for Argentina job

Mauricio Pochettino has distanced himself from suggestions he is in line to replace Gerardo Martino as Argentina boss, claiming it is "not the right moment" to leave Tottenham.

The 44-year-old was one of the names linked with the vacancy, created when Martino resigned shortly after Argentina's Copa America final defeat to Chile and amid issues relating to squad selection for the Olympics.

But Pochettino, who signed a new five-year contract in May, insists he is happy at White Hart Lane.

"I think the speculation is normal because I am an Argentinian coach at a top club in England," the Spurs manager told reporters in Melbourne ahead of Tuesday's International Champions Cup match with Juventus.

"There are a lot of rumours that appear in the media but I am happy at Tottenham and for that reason this is not the right moment."

Pochettino almost led Spurs to the Premier League title last season before they ran out of steam over the final few games and eventually finished third, allowing Leicester City to complete a remarkable success.

The former Paris-Saint Germain player began his coaching career at Espanyol in 2009 before an 18-month spell at Southampton paved the way for his move to Tottenham.