Podolski hoping to make Cologne comeback

Cologne top scorer Lukas Podolski is hoping to return to action on Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen after an ankle injury sidelined him since late January.

Podolski, who has scored 15 league goals this season as his club is fighting to stay up, said he could come on as a substitute after returning to training on Thursday.

"I worked very hard and I am happy to have come back to training. Maybe I am ready for 10 or 15 minutes on Saturday."

Cologne are in 14th place, six points above the relegation zone after only one win and five defeats in their last six league games.

Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund posted record six-month financial figures, boosting turnover by close to 50 percent to 101 million euros for June 1-December 31, 2011, up from 71 million for the same period in 2010, the club said on Friday.

Dortmund have come back from the brink of bankruptcy only a few years ago to post a record pre-tax profit of 16.7 million euros up from 4.3 million for the same period in 2010.

It is the first time the club has cracked the 100 million euro mark for a six-month period, it said.

"The club has advanced in the past year both on a financial and sporting level," club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement.

"These figures show that transfers such as that of Marco Reus (who will join at the end of the season for a reported 17.5 million euros) are no financial risk to the club whatsoever," he said.

Apart from winning the Bundesliga last year, league leaders Dortmund also competed in the Champions League this season and play in front of an average 80,000 crowd, the second highest per game in Europe behind Barcelona.

Borussia Monchengladbach coach Lucien Favre said he was confident his team could fill the gap left by injured Patrick Herrmann with forward Mike Hanke coming back from injury just in time for their game against Hamburg SV on Friday.

"Without Patrick there will not be the same balance between defence and attack," Favre told reporters. "He was one of the best forwards in the first half of the season and was involved in almost every single one of our goals.

"But we can still play good football even without him and we have proven that," said Favre who has steered Gladbach into second place, three points behind Dortmund.

Herrmann, who has scored six goals and set up another six, broke his collar bone earlier this month and is expected to be out for at least another four weeks.