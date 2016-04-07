Podolski not looking for Galatasaray exit

Lukas Podolski has denied that he is looking for a move away from Galatasaray, despite talk of a return to Germany.

The World Cup winner has fired 10 goals in 23 games in the Turkish Super Lig this season, but, with Galatasaray languishing in eighth place, Podolski has been the subject of numerous transfer rumours.

However, the 30-year-old committed his future to the Turkish champions at a press conference on Thursday.

"I wanted this meeting because there are a lot of rumours about me," he said.

"I never said that I wanted to leave and I never wanted to leave. It's up to the board.

"If any offer comes, first they'll decide. Then I can think about it."

Podolski also insisted that the recent terror attack in Ankara has not forced him to consider his future.

"Terror is bad for all people," he said. "I have witnessed similar situations earlier in my career. I'm happy in Turkey.

"You can judge me with my football, but I don't want to hear any lies. Our fans and the German press can believe these lies."

Galatasaray welcome Rizespor to the Turk Telecom Arena on Saturday as they look to end a six-game winless run in all competitions.