Pogba: Critics will talk, good or bad

France midfielder Paul Pogba is done trying to please his critics, saying they will always have something to talk about.

Pogba turned in a good performance for France during their 0-0 draw with Switzerland, though he could not help his team win.

Regardless, the point gained was enough to seal top spot in Group A and Pogba said he was more concerned with the team performance than how people might view his individual contribution.

"I play football, I play for the team. It will be talked about, good or bad," he told BeIN Sports after the game.

"We had opportunities to win but in the end, we take a point. We are happy to be first. The adventure goes on.

"Early in the game, I started high up on the field, we were fine.

"Then, they had more space and suddenly, I was forced to stay back.

"The critics? I have no answer to give to anyone."

Pogba's future after Euro 2016 is up in the air, with his agent Mino Raiola confirming talks had begun between his club Juventus and prospective buyers Real Madrid.