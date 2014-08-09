Pogba expects toughest title defence yet

The France star has become a key figure in the heart of the Juve midfield since his arrival from Manchester United in 2012 and he played a major role in helping them to their third straight crown last term.

However, Pogba expects the coming campaign to prove even tougher as the Turin giants hope to achieve four in a row.

Antonio Conte, the coach who masterminded their three previous title successes, surprisingly departed the club during the close-season and Pogba also feels other teams will be even more determined to stop Juve this time around.

''For us it's going to be harder this season because we won three times in a row and now other teams won't let us win again," he said.

"So it's going to be even harder and you have to show everyone that we can win again, with another coach [Massimiliano Allegri] and that's it.

"And I'm not scared, we can't be scared of any team, we are Juventus and we know what we can do."

Juve's next pre-season opponents, the A League All-Stars, will include a familiar face as club legend Alessandro Del Piero prepares to line up against his former side.

And Pogba is thrilled about the prospect of playing against the iconic World Cup winner.

''I'm unlucky as I didn't play with him, he's a legend," Pogba added. "In Italy he's a legend. He's a great, great player and I'm very happy to play against him.

"In Italy he's a legend like I said, it's great to see him and play against him. It's going to be a good opportunity for me to see and play against a big, big player.

"And for us it's a good preparation for the league too. So, it isn't going to be an easy game because they won't let us win. Like I said, we have to prepare and do well."