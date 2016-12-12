Pogba misses out on Ballon d'Or top 10

Manchester United made Paul Pogba the most expensive player in the world when they paid £89million to re-sign the midfielder from Juventus, but that hefty price tag was not enough for the France international to force his way into the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or.

Together with Arturo Vidal of Bayern Munich, Pogba came joint 14th in the final rankings of the 2016 award, which is voted for by 173 journalists around the world and administered by respected publication France Football.

The 23-year-old helped France to reach the final of Euro 2016 on home soil, losing to Portugal in extra-time.

While showing glimpses of his best form during Jose Mourinho's first campaign in charge at Old Trafford, Pogba is yet to fully convince back in a United shirt, having left Old Trafford for Turin in 2012, only to return - for an eye-watering fee - in August.