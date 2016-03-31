Pogba open to Juventus renewal

Paul Pogba is open to signing a new and improved contract with Juventus if no major offers come in at the end of the season, his agent Mino Raiola has revealed.

The France international's current deal runs until June 2019, but clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea are believed to be keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old's situation.

Pogba is in no rush to leave the Serie A champions, though, and could even sign a new deal if the conditions elsewhere are not right.

"Nothing has changed for Paul compared to a year ago. Juventus and Paul are on the same page here," Raiola told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If there is no interesting other option, Paul is more than happy to stay at Juventus. We are ready to renew his contract.

"Paul has surprised me in a positive way over the past few seasons. He was a talent before, but he is the real deal now, he is a champion through and through.

"His calm and serene attitude is one of his biggest strengths, that also helped him deal with the criticism at the start of this season.

"He has given his best wearing the number 10 jersey, despite some misunderstandings at the start of the season."