Pogba relieved after 'difficult' derby victory

The Frenchman scored the only goal of the game in the second half, to leave Torino looking for a first Serie A victory over their city rivals since 1995.

But the goal was not without controversy as Carlos Tevez headed against the crossbar from two yards while seemingly in an offside position, with Pogba nodding home the rebound.

Juventus will feel they did enough throughout the game to deserve the points, however, and victory sees Antonio Conte's charges move level on points with Napoli at the top of the table, although Roma could return to the summit if they win their fixture with Bologna later on Sunday.

And Pogba was delighted that Juve battled their way to victory.

"It was a difficult game," he commented.

"We're all happy about claiming all three points and returning to the top of the league. Now we'll focus our attentions on the UEFA Champions League.

"We drew the first game so it's vital we beat Galatasaray."