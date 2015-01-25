Pogba revelling in rich vein of form for Juve

The France midfielder scored his fourth goal in as many games with a well struck left-footed drive from long range, putting Juve on course for an eighth win in their 11-game Serie A unbeaten run.

Pogba then had a hand in his side's second goal, as he showed great technique to control a cross and unleash a first-time volley that was saved by Albano Bizzarri, with Stephan Lichtsteiner tucking home the rebound.

Former Manchester United man Pogba has earned rave reviews this season and the 21-year-old, whose agent this week said his client will not leave Juve this month, is eager to maintain his impressive form.

"I need to keep on working and doing what I'm doing for the fans and the club," said Pogba, in quotes reported by Juve via Twitter.

"I'm more clinical this year. I'm fortunate enough to get off a few more shots and thankfully the ball is going in."

Juve endured a frustrating first half as Chievo battled to keep them at bay and Pogba gave credit to the Verona outfit, who are in the relegation zone following Cagliari's win over Sassuolo on Saturday.

He said: "Chievo defended very well but perhaps tailed off a bit after the first goal. It wasn't an easy game for us."

Victory for the champions extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points ahead of Roma's trip to Fiorentina later in the day.