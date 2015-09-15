Pogba should lead Juventus the way, says Capello

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello has urged Paul Pogba to take his team-mates by the hand and lead them to glory in 2015-16.

The France international's role at the Serie A champions has become even more important this term following the departure of accomplished stars such as Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez.

The 22-year-old has so far been struggling to find his best form this campaign, though, and Capello has told him to step it up a notch in the Champions League match versus Manchester City – a side routinely linked with Pogba during the transfer window.

"Pogba is a guy who has the potential to become an absolute superstar," Capello told Tuttosport.

"What we now want to see is that he leads Juventus the way when they give him the extra responsibility.

"He will have to take the team by the hand and show what he can do. He has to show that he can be the team's leader.

"The match against Manchester City will be a major test for him.

"It will be a real test for Juventus in general. They have had a bad start in Serie A, but the season is still long and the Champions League is something entirely different.

"There is time for them to bounce back. Juventus still look very strong to me.

"Mentally, it will be very important game for Juventus. Beating Manchester City would be a major coup."