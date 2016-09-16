Pogba should not try to be like Messi - Scholes

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has told Paul Pogba to keep things simple instead of trying to replicate Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The France international has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford following his £89million move from Juventus and has received his fair share of criticism in recent weeks.

Scholes believes Pogba is trying too hard to make the difference and has advised the midfielder to focus on the things that made him stand out in Serie A.

"Pogba seems to be a little all over the place at times. I think he's trying to do too much on the ball," Scholes told BT Sport.

"He's trying to beat three or four players. He's running with the ball. He should keep it simple for now. That’s not the player Manchester United bought. They didn't buy a Messi to go and beat five players and stick it in the top corner all the time. They bought a powerful, strong midfield player who can take the ball.

"He's got skill, he can pass it forward, he can run. If he just plays one-two touch, sticks the ball into Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] and runs, nobody can live with that. He's got so much pace, so much power."

Scholes believes playing alongside the calming presence of Michael Carrick could benefit Pogba.

He added: "I think he [Pogba] needs, as he's shown at Juventus, a controlling midfielder next to him and I think Michael's got that controlled ability on the ball."