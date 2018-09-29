Pogba starts for Manchester United at West Ham

Paul Pogba has been named in the Manchester United starting line-up to face West Ham by boss Jose Mourinho, with Ashley Young captaining the visitors at London Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard are absent from United's matchday squad, while influential forward Marko Arnautovic returns to the West Ham line-up.

Pogba looks set to be granted more attacking freedom in an XI packed with central midfielders. Scott McTominay is making his first Premier League start of the season alongside Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini.

The relationship between Mourinho and United's record signing has come under the microscope over the past week.

Pogba called on United to "attack, attack, attack" following their 1-1 draw at home to Wolves last weekend in comments that were perceived in some quarters as a slight against Mourinho's tactical approach.

The Red Devils boss confirmed Pogba had been stripped of the club's vice captaincy in the aftermath of Tuesday's penalty shoot-out loss to Derby County in the EFL Cup, a game the rested France international watched from the stands.

Footage filmed by Sky Sports from a training session on Wednesday showed an apparently frosty exchange between the pair, although Mourinho denied any confrontation and maintained they have a good relationship at his pre-match news conference.

In the absence of club captain Antonio Valencia and following Pogba's demotion, England international Young will lead United out against a West Ham side unbeaten in their past three matches in all competitions.