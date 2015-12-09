Pogba turns focus on Fiorentina after Sevilla defeat

Paul Pogba has called for Juventus to forget about their Champions League defeat to Sevilla and instead focus on Sunday's crucial Serie A clash with Fiorentina.

Massimiliano Allegri's side were beaten 1-0 in Spain on Tuesday, with former Juve striker Fernando Llorente scoring the only goal of the game in the 65th minute.

That result, coupled with Manchester City's 4-2 triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach, means the Italian champions ended up finishing second in Group D.

They must now wait to find out who they will face in the knockout stages, but Pogba's immediate concern is this weekend's clash with Fiorentina, who sit second in Serie A - five points above Juve.

The France star told Sky Sport Italia: "Our aim in the Champions League was to get through to the knockout stages.

"We could have done so as group winners but weren't able to. Now we'll await the draw. We're Juventus and always want to win, regardless of who we're up against.

"Now we'll focus on the game against Fiorentina. They're playing very well this year and beating them would be a very important result for us.

"We'll just keep taking one game at a time though, we still haven't achieved anything."

After a shocking start to their title defence, Juventus have now won five on the spin in Serie A, six points adrift of leaders Inter.

"We didn't begin the season well but we're making up ground," Pogba added.

"Do I think we can win the Scudetto? Of course I do. There's a French expression that says 'musicians are only paid at the end of the dance', so we'll wait until the end of the season and see where we end up."