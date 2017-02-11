Points difference nowhere to be seen - Zidane salutes spirited Osasuna

Zinedine Zidane saluted the performance of Osasuna in Real Madrid's 3-1 win on Saturday, insisting it never looked like a meeting between two teams at opposite ends of the table.

Madrid travelled to El Sadar and were met by a spirited home side, who produced a battling display which belied their position at the bottom of the pile in LaLiga.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Madrid the lead shortly after Osasuna right-back Tano was forced off with a double leg fracture, but the home side rallied and levelled through Sergio Leon.

Madrid's superior quality ultimately shone through, with Isco and Lucas Vazquez scoring in the second period, but Zidane acknowledged that the win may have flattered the leaders.

"The difference in points between the two teams playing was nowhere to be seen," he told Movistar Partidazo. "It was competitive and difficult.

"We suffered here. The points difference between teams can mean little on the pitch. Every rival will make it difficult."

Zidane also offered sympathy to Tano, before revealing that Danilo – withdrawn after a nasty challenge from David Garcia – will be assessed by Madrid medical staff in due course.

He added: "Obviously you feel for the injury to Tano. We wish him well. Danilo has gotten a blow and we'll have tests tomorrow."

Isco was the one involved in Tano's injury, as the pair contested a 50-50 challenge and the Spain international's knee slammed into his counterpart's shin.

"It was an unfortunate turn of events," Isco said. "Our knees collided. I didn't want to look at Tano's injury while he screamed 'my shin, my shin'.

"I can only wish Tano all the best."