Points over performance for Uruguay boss Tabarez

Oscar Tabarez was not completely satisfied with Thursday's performance against Ecuador but as long as Uruguay continue to collect points in World Cup qualifying, that is all that matters.

Uruguay overcame Ecuador 2-1 in Montevideo to remain second behind leaders Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifying.

First-half goals from Sebastian Coates and Diego Rolan helped Uruguay to an eighth consecutive home victory, while staying within a point of the Brazilians on the road to Russia 2018.

"It was a tough match. Ecuador had the ball but we found solutions," Tabarez said.

"The qualifiers are to get points, not to play well, and we are very happy about our position in the standings.

"This game has allowed us to take more advantage over teams that follow us."

Uruguay are on the road against Chile on Tuesday.