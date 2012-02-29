Poland held by Portugal in stadium opener

A capacity-crowd at the last Euro 2012 venue to be completed after a raft of problems witnessed a lacklustre match with few memorable moments on a night which marked 100 days to go before Poland host Greece in the tournament opener in Warsaw.

Portugal midfielder Nani wasted a one-on-one chance to break the deadlock just before half-time while Polish striker Ireneusz Jelen failed to capitalise on a blunder from Portugal defender Bruno Alves.

Adrian Mierzejewski and Slawomir Peszko spurned chances after the break but the hosts clearly missed injured striker Robert Lewandowski.

"Today Portugal was at full strength, while we lacked a few key players. Overall its was a good debut of the venue," Poland coach Franciszek Smuda said.

Poland captain Jakub Blaszczykowski added: "With a team like Portugal there is no point in taking risks and we were just trying to be safe and we've played a good game all in all."

While the match offered little to cheer for fans, the organisational side appeared to pass off without a hitch with no problems reported by security officials.

The 58,000 capacity arena is the largest of Poland's four arenas for Euro 2012, which it will co-host with Ukraine, and cost 1.75 billion zlotys ($562.3 million) - two-and-a-half-times more than any of the other three.

It also proved the most problematic. The stadium manager was ousted earlier this month after months of construction delays and several launch hold offs.