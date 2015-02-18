Police to examine Chelsea fans footage

The group were seen blocking the man's access before pushing him back onto the platform following Chelsea's UEFA Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Footage also showed the fans singing a song that appeared to include the words: "We're racist, we're racist and that's the way we like it."

With Chelsea, FIFA president Sepp Blatter and UEFA all quick to condemn the incident, a statement from Scotland Yard confirmed further action could be taken.

"We are aware of footage currently on the internet allegedly involving Chelsea fans in Paris," read a Metropolitan Police statement.

"The Metropolitan Police Service takes offences such as this very seriously, no matter where they occur.

"We will examine the footage with a view to seeing if we can apply for football banning orders, preventing people from travelling from future matches.

"We will of course, assist French authorities to identify the people involved and support them in any action they choose to take.

"At the same time we will be working closely with Chelsea football club."

The Football Association later gave their backing to Chelsea's stance after the club said they would look to ban any fans found to be involved in the incident.

"The FA fully supports Chelsea's position in seeking to ban any of the club's season-ticket holders or members who face criminal action in relation to these abhorrent scenes," the organisation said in a statement.

"The FA, like the club, completely condemn such disgraceful behaviour which is a criminal offence and those responsible should face the strongest possible punishment."