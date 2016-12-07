Police horse burger thrower fined

A Celtic fan has been fined £90 for throwing a hamburger at a police horse ahead of the Bhoys' Champions League encounter at Manchester City.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Tweeted on Tuesday to say the horse, named Lancaster, was in a "stable" condition following the incident.

And GMP later confirmed that the man has now been released, but has been hit in the pocket for his indiscretion.

Man arrested Drunk & Disorderly throwing hamburger at police horse on v got £90 fine. Horse remains in stable conditionDecember 7, 2016

Celtic earned a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, with on-loan City winger Patrick Roberts opening the scoring before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for the hosts.