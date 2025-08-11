Manchester United reach 'verbal agreement' for Rasmus Hojlund exit: report

Rasmus Hojlund has endured a difficult time of things since signing for Manchester United.

The striker arrived in 2023, for a fee of €77.8 million (£67m), and hasn't yet hit the heights that come with a price tag of that size.

Across his two seasons and 95 appearances, he has managed just 26 goals, with only 14 of those coming in the Premier League.

Manchester United reach a verbal agreement for Hojlund's exit

The arrival of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo has seemingly pushed him down the pecking order, and the fact he played no part in the Red Devils final pre-season fixture suggests he is not a central part of Ruben Amorim's plans for the upcoming season.

In addition of this, to ease the club's financial situation, Manchester United are reportedly looking to move him on, with several clubs looking to secure his signature.

Italian outlet Calciomercato suggests a verbal agreement has been reached between giants AC Milan and Manchester United.

The deal would initially be a loan, worth around €6m, with a buy option of €45m secured, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There is one significant stumbling block however, and that is Hojlund himself. The Danish striker is keen to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place, even saying so himself in America.

Transfermarkt currently value Hojlund at €35m.

Amorim does not appear keen on using Hojlund as his first choice striker, meaning at just 22, his minutes will be significantly limited and his development slowed. A move back to Italy and regular minutes could afford the Scandinavian the opportunity to refine his game.

This could lead to a permanent move, or a return to England in a stronger position, ready to push Sesko and company for a starting spot at Old Trafford.