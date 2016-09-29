Police to review corruption allegations after Telegraph sting

The City of London Police is to review material relating to alleged bribery and corruption within football but confirmed that no formal allegations of criminal activity have been received.

Reports and covertly filmed videos published in The Daily Telegraph led to Sam Allardyce leaving the England manager's post by mutual consent, while a number of individuals at English clubs were left facing questions about their conduct.

Barnsley assistant head coach Tommy Wright was sacked after he was filmed apparently accepting a £5,000 payment to help a fake company profit from transfer deals, just 48 hours after Allardyce left his role with England after claims that he could offer guidance on how to circumvent rules regarding third-party ownership of players.

After meeting with the newspaper and the Football Association, the police said in a statement: "Following recent media allegations of bribery and corruption within football, detectives from the City of London Police's Economic Crime Directorate have spoken to journalists involved and the FA.

"Officers will be reviewing any available material with a view to establishing whether any criminal offences have been committed.

"At this stage no formal allegations of criminal activity have been received. The material will be reviewed and a further statement will be made in due course."

Meanwhile, QPR have launched an internal investigation into the allegations made against manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was filmed by the Telegraph allegedly negotiating a £55,000 deal to represent the same fictitious Far East firm.

The club issued a statement, saying: "First and foremost, the club reiterates that we take these allegations very seriously.

"As part of the investigation, CEO Lee Hoos and Director of Football Les Ferdinand both met with Hasselbaink this morning to interview him regarding his version of events.

"Thereafter, a meeting took place at our Harlington training ground, whereby all players and staff were addressed by Hoos to explain the club's stance.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, the club will need to view an unedited version of the video footage and full transcript of the discussions that took place.

"We appreciate the QPR fans want this issue dealt with as quickly as possible, and that is the club’s intention. In the meantime, Hasselbaink and his staff are continuing to prepare the team for our Championship fixture against Fulham this weekend."