Poor weather postpones friendly to delay De Boer's Inter debut

Frank de Boer cut a frustrated figure as his planned first game in charge of Inter fell foul of the weather on Wednesday.

De Boer was confirmed as Inter coach on Tuesday and was poised to see his new side in action 24 hours later against Borussia Monchengladbach in Ancona.

Heavy rain, however, put paid to any hopes he had of immediately getting to grips with the task in hand as the friendly was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

Next up for Inter - who have endured a poor pre-season campaign that included a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham - is an International Champions Cup clash against Celtic in Limerick on Saturday.