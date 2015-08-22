Portland Timbers 2 Houston Dynamo 2: Hosts secure draw with late comeback

Portland Timbers struck twice in the final 15 minutes to extend their unbeaten streak at home with a 2-2 draw against Houston Dynamo.

The visitors had looked on track for victory when Boniek Garcia and Will Bruin both scored just before half-time but goals to Darlington Nagbe and Lucas Melano - the latter scoring his first in MLS - saw the Timbers notch their ninth match without loss at Providence Park.

Portland generally had the better of the contest and could have had three penalties, while Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric made a raft of fine saves, although he eventually succumbed to the Timbers' pressure.

Portland had not lost at home in MLS since April, and Caleb Porter's men started strongly.

A block in the box by Houston in the 22nd minute prompted a few cries of handball, and Timbers fans were even more frustrated when Garcia opened the scoring in the 40th minute.

Bruin set up that goal with a clever flick and, after another call for handball in Houston's defensive penalty area, the Dynamo striker doubled his team's advantage five minutes later with similar sharp finish to Garcia's.

Portland's third call for a penalty came on the hour mark when substitute Fanendo Adi appeared to be clipped on the ankle but the referee was unmoved.

The Timbers continued to press, however, and eventually got past Deric when Nagbe struck with 14 minutes remaining after a one-two with Melano.

Porter's side levelled the match in the 86th minute when Melano cleverly volleyed Diego Valeri's cross on the turn, but the Timbers' slim hopes of winning were ended when Diego Chara was red-carded for a high elbow in stoppage time.