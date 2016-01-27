Portland Timbers sign Caleb Porter to long-term extension

Less than two months after winning MLS Cup, the Portland Timbers announced they have signed head coach Caleb Porter to a long-term contract extension.

“This long-term extension is well deserved, and we are pleased and proud to announce that Caleb Porter will remain with the Timbers as our head coach for many years to come," Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson said in a club release. "Caleb is one of the top coaches in MLS, and the progress and accomplishments this club has realized over the last three seasons under his direction speak for themselves."

A look at some of the accomplishments of Caleb Porter three years in. By The Numbers: https://t.co/CG9tme6WxT #RCTID pic.twitter.com/hg2H5kqonM

— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 27, 2016

Porter joined the Timbers in 2013 after a successful run at Akron University. In three seasons, Porter has led the Timbers to a 41-25-36 (.578) record, two Western Conference final appearances and a MLS Cup title earned against Columbus in December.

"Personally I'm humbled every day to coach for a club with the best supporters in MLS," Porter said. "I'm extremely proud of what our staff has built and accomplished over three years, but we are very hungry to sustain this success and achieve more in the future."