Portugal deserve Euro 2016 glory - Guerreiro

Portugal full-back Raphael Guerreiro hit back at the team's critics after another solid defensive display helped them win Euro 2016.

Eder struck in the second half of extra time in Paris to secure a 1-0 victory over hosts France - Portugal's first major trophy.

Fernando Santos' counter-attacking tactics have not always been warmly received by onlookers, with Portugal only winning one of their seven games inside 90 minutes, over Wales in the semi-finals.

But Parisian-born Guerreiro, who left Ligue 1 side Lorient for Borussia Dortmund ahead of the tournament, says their methods cannot be questioned now they have lifted the trophy.

"It's not really sunk in yet," Guerreiro told RTP. "I play for Lorient usually, and winning this title at the end of the season sounds incredible for me.

"And it's in France too, so it's even more special. It's spectacular, and I hope we'll perform well in the next tournaments too.

"We didn't pay much attention to the critics, as we were winning our games.

"We concentrated on each game as it came. The goal was to win the tournament, and in the end we won it, thanks to the whole team.

"We worked hard on and off the pitch, and we deserve it. It's a very good reward.

"At the moment it's the best moment of my career."