Portugal legend Eusebio passes away aged 71

The Mozambique-born striker scored 733 goals in 745 professional matches and is considered as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Eusebio enjoyed an extremely successful career in both domestic and international competition, winning 11 Portuguese titles and one European Cup crown at Benfica.

He finished as Portugal's top scorer at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, helping them to a third-place finish, and scored a total of 41 goals in 64 games for his country.