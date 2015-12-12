Portugal must work to get results, says Santos

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is ready to start preparing for their opponents at Euro 2016 following Saturday's draw, insisting they will only achieve results through hard work.

Santos replaced Paulo Bento after the Iberian nation began their qualifying campaign with a defeat at home to Albania and led them to seven straight wins to finish top of their group.

Portugal have been pitted alongside Iceland, Austria and Hungary in Group F for next year's tournament in France and the 61-year-old is ready to get to work.

"I said before the draw, what is important is to know the opponents and we can now start to study and analyse them," Santos said.

"I do not believe in easy games or difficult games, I believe that work brings results. Now we have to respect all opponents and finding solutions to move forward.

"Iceland is a team that has grown in recent years. They were in the play-offs for World Cup 2014 and now they have qualified directly at the expense of Netherlands, who are a very strong team.

"Austria is a team that has not been present in the final stages but has been growing and has great players, such as [David] Alaba, [Marko] Arnautovic and [Christian] Fuchs.

"[Hungary] is the opponent we know the least, who have not reached this stage for 44 years…but I think the most important factor is the motivation that comes with being at Euro 2016 and playing Portugal."