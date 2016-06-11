Portugal's Eder claims he can clinch Euro 2016 Golden Boot

Portugal forward Eder has playfully suggested he will be the top-scorer at Euro 2016.

The 28-year-old scored only six times with Lille last season and has just three goals for his country in 26 appearances.

However, when asked by reporters who would net the most times at the tournament, he jokingly backed himself.

"It will be me," Eder smiled.

The former Swansea City man then offered a more serious answer, naming team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the favourites.

"The European Championships has great players," he added.

"We have Ronaldo, [Robert] Lewandowski, a number of them. I do not want to bet."

Portugal kick off their Euro 2016 campaign against Iceland on Tuesday, before facing their other Group F rivals Austria and Hungary.

Fernando Santos's men are hoping to better their semi-final exit from four years ago, where they lost to eventual champions Spain.