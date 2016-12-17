Post wins man of the match for West Ham

West Ham fans voted the post as their man of the match after Hull City were denied by the woodwork three times in the Hammers' fortuitous 1-0 triumph.

Slaven Bilic's side made it back-to-back Premier League wins at London Stadium for the first time courtesy of Mark Noble's late penalty, but only after being let off the hook several times.

After moving to within two points of the top half, the Hammers' Twitter account launched a man-of-the-match poll and the post claimed 57 per cent of the votes.

Quite which one will get to keep the award – given three of the four were struck in a luckless outing for the Tigers – is unclear.