Postponed Lisbon derby rescheduled for Tuesday

The two rivals were due to meet in the Primeira Liga on Sunday, but high winds caused insulation material to fall from the roof at the Estadio da Luz and the match was postponed on safety grounds.

It was initially unclear when the fixture would be replayed, but Benfica stated on Monday that they had been given the all-clear to host the game on Tuesday following a safety inspection.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Following what was agreed at the meeting held yesterday between the president of the league, the delegates, the referee and the presidents of both clubs, Benfica announce that having expressly and unconditionally met security conditions the game will take place on the date agreed - Tuesday, the 11th."

Benfica go into the game top of the league table by a point from Porto, with Sporting a further point back in third.