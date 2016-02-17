Pots announced for Copa America 2016 draw

The Copa America Centenario Executive Committee has announced the procedures for the 2016 Copa America draw, including the pots in which all 16 teams will be placed.

The draw, which is set to take place on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, will determine the groups and full schedule for the tournament.

The United States, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina are the four seeded teams for the draw and will be placed in Pot 1. Each group will be comprised of one team from each of the four pots, as shown below.

Pot 1 (Seeded Nations): United States, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina

Pot 2 (CONMEBOL - higher ranked nations): Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay

Pot 3 (CONCACAF - qualified nations): Costa Rica, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama

Pot 4 (CONMEBOL - remaining nations): Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela

The Copa America Centenario is set to take place from June 3-26 in various locations across the United States.