Potter gives Tau Olympics backing

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has revealed that he will allow Percy Tau to play for South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old was recently named in David Notoane 40-man preliminary squad for this year's Olympics in Japan, which will run from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

However, Tau will be one of three permitted overaged players if he makes the cut for the final squad, with the rest of the players being Under 23.

Speaking about Tau potentially joining the South African Olympic team, Potter has backed the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker to represent his country.

'We will speak with Percy about it - but if a player is selected for his country then we are happy for that,' Potter said.

'We should support that and it's a big moment for him in his career and his family. So I would say yes I'd be happy for him and then it's about what he wants to do as well.'

South Africa qualified for the Olympics after finishing in third place at the 2019 Under 23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Egypt.

Notoane's men will be joined by Egypt and Ivory Coast as the three African representatives at the Tokyo Olympics.