Poyet agrees AEK Athens deal

Former Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet has sealed a return to football after agreeing a deal to coach AEK Athens until the end of the season.

Poyet was sacked by Sunderland in March after only securing four wins in the opening seven months of last season, and has been out of a job since.

His name had been linked with the vacant role at Aston Villa following Tim Sherwood's departure, but the Greek Super League outfit have moved quickly to secure his services.

The Uruguayan will sign a contract in the Greek capital on Friday after agreeing to replace Traianos Dellas – who resigned last week after two-and-a-half years in charge.

Poyet's first game at the helm will see AEK travel to city rivals Panathinaikos on Sunday, where a win would take them above their hosts and into second place.