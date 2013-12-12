Poyet calls for Sunderland patience

The Uruguayan arrived at the Stadium of Light in October after replacing Paolo Di Canio as manager, but believes it will take until the start of next season to get the team playing his way.

Under his leadership, Sunderland have collected two wins and one draw in the league, but five defeats mean they remain bottom of the table and five points from safety.

After an initial lift in form, Poyet has watched his side collect one point from a possible 12 and the former Brighton boss has admitted he is already looking forward to having a full pre-season with his players.

"I still don't think we have a clear system," he told the Shields Gazzette. "Most of the time it looks like 4-3-3, but sometimes it's very offensive and sometimes it's not.

"I'm really looking forward to getting safe and having a beautiful summer training with the players in nice weather.

"I want them to play my way when they're nice and relaxed.

"You don't imagine how good it will be for me to have the time, the weather and to train and train."

Sunderland visit fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham on Saturday.