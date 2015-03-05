Poyet charged by FA after Bruce spat
Following his touchline spat with Hull City manager Steve Bruce, Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.
During the first half of Tuesday's Premier League stalemate at the KC Stadium, Poyet and Bruce were involved in a heated exchange before the Uruguayan was sent to the stands by referee Mike Dean.
Poyet was enraged by the lack of a penalty following a perceived foul on Jack Rodwell and was sent to the stands after kicking a cool box over.
Poyet then approached the opposing dugout looking to shake hands with Bruce before then sarcastically applauding the Hull boss.
After a brief melee, Poyet watched the remainder of the game from the stands.
While the FA confirmed on Thursday that Poyet had been charged, a statement also revealed that Bruce had been reminded of his responsibilities.
