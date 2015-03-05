Poyet charged by FA after Bruce spat

During the first half of Tuesday's Premier League stalemate at the KC Stadium, Poyet and Bruce were involved in a heated exchange before the Uruguayan was sent to the stands by referee Mike Dean.

Poyet was enraged by the lack of a penalty following a perceived foul on Jack Rodwell and was sent to the stands after kicking a cool box over.

Poyet then approached the opposing dugout looking to shake hands with Bruce before then sarcastically applauding the Hull boss.

After a brief melee, Poyet watched the remainder of the game from the stands.

While the FA confirmed on Thursday that Poyet had been charged, a statement also revealed that Bruce had been reminded of his responsibilities.