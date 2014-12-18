Poyet desperate for January recruitments

Head coach Poyet oversaw a great escape at the Stadium of Light last season, helping Sunderland from the brink of relegation to a 14th-placed finish.

Sunderland once again find themselves in the lower regions of the table again this term, though, having won just two of their 16 Premier League matches.

Poyet, who confirmed he plays no part in player recruitment, is desperate for an injection of quality in the transfer window to boost Sunderland's league standing.

"If we don't get more quality in, it will be 38 games and 38 points," he said. "If we lose two or three [games], everyone will start panicking and having heart attacks.

"Thirty-eight points from 38 games is not good enough for me. That is what we got last year.

"I want more quality. Do I think I'll get it? I don't know. You know what is missing. It is clear what we need to do. That is down to recruitment.

"I am a head coach. I am not going to be a head coach when it suits people and a manager [with a hand in recruitment] when it doesn't. That side of it is down to recruitment.

"So if you ever get the chance to speak to anyone on the recruitment side and ask them about it, you are lucky. If you don't, don't ask me."