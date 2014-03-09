Poyet eager to forget Sunderland cup exploits

Sunderland, who were beaten in the League Cup final by Manchester City last week, fell out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage on Sunday courtesy of a 3-0 defeat at Hull City.

Poyet's appointment at the Stadium of Light has resulted in a general upturn in Sunderland's form, though they are currently in the top-flight relegation zone.

However, their cup progress has left them with three games in hand on many of their near rivals and the Uruguayan is determined that his players shift their attention back to the league schedule - starting with a home clash against Crystal Palace next weekend.

Poyet told the club's official website: "We've been talking about cup games for weeks and then maybe a return to Wembley.

"It's over now. No more talking or analysis, it's all about the Barclays Premier League.

"Next week is where our battle starts. We need to go out and create more; we're at home so we need to take the game to Crystal Palace.

"We need to concentrate on the league, sometimes I don't like to make out that a game is like a cup final but I think it's the only way we can approach our remaining games.

"We cannot give any more points away, we can't complain any more, we need to go out and be man enough to win our games."

Curtis Davies, David Meyler and Matt Fryatt were on target for Hull at the KC Stadium.