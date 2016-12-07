Poyet: It would be a pleasure to sign Tevez

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gustavo Poyet admits he would love to sign Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez.

Club president Wu Xiaohui said this week that a breakthrough in negotiations with the former Juventus and Manchester City star had been reached.

The 32-year-old has reportedly been offered €40million per year to make the move to the Chinese Super League.

"There's nothing to confirm," Poyet told ESPN. "Obviously there is interest from the club in signing him and it's being negotiated.

"It would be a pleasure to have him."

Tevez made his return to boyhood club Boca in July 2015 having spent the previous two seasons with Juventus.

The Argentina international has scored twice in nine Primera Division appearances in 2016-17 and netted in Sunday's 4-2 win over Racing Club.

Shanghai finished fourth in the 2016 Super League.