Poyet keen to move Sunderland duo out

Gus Poyet has told Sunderland duo Cabral and Charalampos Mavrias to find new clubs after barely featuring since the Uruguayan took over at the Stadium of Light.

Former head coach Paolo Di Canio brought both men to the club during his short period in charge, but since Poyet's arrival in October 2013 they have just one appearance between them in all competitions.

Mavrias has that solitary outing from an FA Cup clash with Kidderminster Harriers 12 months ago, while Sunderland fans have not seen Cabral in action since August 2013 – although he has been an unused substitute on three occasions this season.

However, Poyet has indicated neither player has a future at Sunderland and he is keen to move them out as quickly as possible.

"With Harry [Mavrias] and Cabral there has been a little bit of interest but not a lot," he told the Shields Gazzette.

"Time goes past. You don't know when it is enough but those are the decisions they need to make.

"The options are at a different level and it is difficult to accept that and then restart.

"However, things need to happen. We are working on it.

"We are working on the happiness for everybody."