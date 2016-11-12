Poyet sacked by Betis

Gus Poyet has been sacked as Real Betis coach after the club's recent struggles, replaced by former Real Madrid midfielder Victor Sanchez.

Poyet, the former Sunderland and AEK Athens boss, had overseen four losses in Betis' past five games.

The form slump had seen the club fall to 14th in LaLiga and supporters vowing to boycott games until Poyet's dismissal, which arrived on Saturday.

The Uruguayan had signed a two-year deal with Betis in May.

Sanchez, whose last job was at the helm of Olympiacos, played for Madrid during the 1990s and was an eight-time Spain international.

His first game in charge will be a clash at home to Las Palmas on Friday.