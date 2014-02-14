Prandelli: Seedorf will be good for Balotelli

The 23-year-old striker has been a rare shining light in an otherwise poor season for Milan, with 13 goals in all competitions so far this season, including four in his last five matches.

Collectively Milan have struggled however, languishing down in 11th in the Serie A table, a massive 18 points adrift of the third and final UEFA Champions League qualifying berth.

National coach Prandelli, however, believes that Seedorf, appointed last month after the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri, can only benefit Balotelli and Italy in their bid to claim a fifth FIFA World Cup triumph in Brazil later this year.

"I really believe in Seedorf," he told SkySport24.

"I've always considered him a very mature player. He's a leader, has great ability and I think it may be the luck of Balotelli.

"Mario must follow Seedorf, must become a constant point of reference.

"I am convinced that thanks to the advice of Seedorf, Mario can get to the World Cup much more prepared."

Milan's latest defeat came in a 3-1 reverse at Napoli on Saturday, and Balotelli appeared to be in tears after being replaced in the second half.

But Prandelli saw those actions as a positive sign rather than something that should be criticised.

"I found it a pretty picture," he said.

"When a player accepts their emotions, according to me it is a point of great strength, not weakness."