Prandelli sends best wishes to successor Conte
Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has sent his best wishes to successor Antonio Conte.
Conte took the national job after leaving Juventus last month and is set to be presented as the new man to lead Italy on Tuesday after winning three consecutive Serie A titles in Turin.
The 45-year-old surprisingly resigned from his Juventus post last month, but was confirmed as Prandelli's replacement on Thursday, signing a contract that will keep him in charge of Italy until July 2016.
And Prandelli - now at Galatasaray - offered Conte some words of encouragement.
"I send my best wishes to Conte and I hope he gets the best results for the most important team in Italy, the Nazionale," he is quoted as saying by Tuttosport.
"Antonio Conte begins his challenge [on Tuesday]. As his predecessor, I wish him and his staff luck in their work, and hope they get the best results on the pitch."
