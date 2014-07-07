Prandelli thanks Italian federation in letter

The 56-year-old resigned as Italy boss following their elimination from the FIFA World Cup at the group stage and, earlier on Monday, it was announced that he would replace Roberto Mancini at the helm of Turkish side Galatasaray.

Upon taking the role, he has taken the chance to show his appreciation to the FIGC and reveal his pride at having led the national team for the past four years.

"So many things happen in four years," Prandelli wrote in an open letter published on the FIGC's official website. "You meet so many people and create so many bonds during the construction of a project.

"I would like to thank each and every one of those people who have accompanied me, advised me and supported me in my journey. It isn't possible [to thank everyone] because there are so many.

"I will do it with these few lines. It has been a privilege to work with you and I will always be proud of it.

"I know how much love and passion you have dedicated to the Azzurri shirt.

"I must give particular thanks to the president Giancarlo Abete, a key figure in this four-year tenure. He always knew how to say the right things to me at the right moments.

"I hope that our experience, both the positives and the negatives, can be a starting point in order for football in our country to earn the dignity and respect it deserves."

Under Prandelli's stewardship, Italy were runners-up at UEFA Euro 2012 and finished third at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013.