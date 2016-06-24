Premier League confident Brexit will not diminish its success

The Premier League insists Brexit will not have a damaging impact on the division's appeal around the world.

Britain voted 52 percent to 48 percent in favour of leaving the European Union in Thursday's referendum, triggering the resignation of prime minister David Cameron.

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore had strongly backed the remain side of the vote, but over a million more people elected to leave.

In a statement on Friday, the Premier League confirmed that it would work with the government and relevant bodies on Brexit.

"The Premier League is a hugely successful sporting competition that has strong domestic and global appeal," read the statement. "This will continue to be the case regardless of the referendum result.

"Given the example of what the political and regulatory landscape might be following the 'Leave' vote, there is little point second guessing the implications until there is greater clarity.

"Clearly, we will continue to work with government and other bodies whatever the outcome of any process."