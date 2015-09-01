Premier League Deadline Day: Berahino on strike, United make Martial number nine

Anthony Martial's arrival at Manchester United was the most high-profile piece of business on deadline day as the Premier League's remaining big hitters were left frustrated.

Teenage French striker Martial penned a four-year deal at United – where he will wear the number nine shirt – having emerged as a target in the aftermath of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Swansea City.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev described the figures offered by United as "an incredible offer that neither Anthony, nor AS Monaco, could refuse", while claims from Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas that sell-on fees will net his club a guaranteed €10million suggest the size of the outlay from Old Trafford.

A perceived 'panic buy' of Martial could come under scrutiny, while United are also sure to face awkward questions over David de Gea's failed move to Real Madrid – caused by delays in paperwork arriving from England, according to the Liga giants.

Despite links to Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani and Aleksandr Kokorin, Arsenal end the window having signed just Petr Cech.

Another aborted deal that dragged through the window was Tottenham's pursuit of Saido Berahino.

West Brom rejected a transfer request and four bids from Spurs in order to keep the striker, who responded on Tuesday by tweeting: "Sad how I cant [sic] say exactly how the club has treated me but I can officially say I will never play [West Brom chairman] Jeremy Peace."

West Ham were deadline day's busiest side with four arrivals at Upton Park. Permanent deals for Nikica Jelavic and Michail Antonio were supplemented by loan captures of Barcelona's Alex Song and Victor Moses – one of 33 players to be sent out by Chelsea this term.

Also leaving Stamford Bridge temporarily on Tuesday were Islam Feruz (Hibernian), Nathaniel Chalobah (Napoli) and Michael Hector, who immediately returned to Reading after signing for Jose Mourinho's side.

Centre-back Hector was not the only signing at Stamford Bridge as Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji was brought in to plug a gap Mourinho had planned to fill with Everton's John Stones.

In deals between Premier League clubs, Glenn Murray joined Bournemouth from Crystal Palace, Tottenham loaned DeAndre Yedlin to Sunderland and Joleon Lescott swapped West Brom for Aston Villa.

Ramiro Funes Mori and Virgil van Dijk will boost the defensive options at Everton and Southampton respectively.

Deals that remained up in the air after the 18:00BST deadline passed included Everton's capture of Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon and a loan move to Aston Villa for Liverpool's Tiago Ilori, while Emmanuel Adebayor has again failed to leave White Hart Lane, and could reportedly see his contract cancelled.